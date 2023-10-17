Man arrested after allegedly killing cousin in Copiah County
Oct. 17, 2023
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody after allegedly killing his cousin on Tuesday morning.
A press release says Copiah County deputies received a shots fired call at 10:27 a.m. on Rail Road Avenue in Georgetown.
Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found James Collins, 46, dead. Minutes later, deputies arrested 23-year-old Tyrekennel Collins.
Collins is being held in the Copiah County Detention Center. A motive is not known at this time.
