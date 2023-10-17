Promote Your Business
Man arrested after allegedly killing cousin in Copiah County

Tyrekennel Collins
Tyrekennel Collins(Copiah County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody after allegedly killing his cousin on Tuesday morning.

A press release says Copiah County deputies received a shots fired call at 10:27 a.m. on Rail Road Avenue in Georgetown.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found James Collins, 46, dead. Minutes later, deputies arrested 23-year-old Tyrekennel Collins.

Collins is being held in the Copiah County Detention Center. A motive is not known at this time.

