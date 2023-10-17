Promote Your Business
JPD needs help to find 37-year-old missing man

JPD asking for help to find 37-year-old missing man
JPD asking for help to find 37-year-old missing man(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is asking for your help to find 37-year-old Joshua Corderra Reed.

He was last seen in downtown Jackson, near Gallatin and Capitol Street.

If you have any information on where he could be, please call the Special Victims Unit at (601) 960-1216 or (601)-906-7068 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355. TIPS (8477).

