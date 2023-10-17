First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a chilly morning with lows in the lower 40s, we rebounded into the middle 70s Tuesday afternoon. After another morning in the 40s on Wednesday, highs will be in the upper 70s with sunshine for the rest of workweek. There may be a few showers Thursday with a frontal boundary, but the likelihood of meaningful or widespread rainfall looks slim. In fact, temperatures will warm a few degrees after the front passes us by, but the dry weather will return, possibly uninterrupted by the front anyway. This weekend and much of next week looks sunny again with highs in the lower and middle 80s and overnight and morning low in the 50s. Average high this time of year is 78 and the average low is 53. Sunrise is 7:06am and the sunset is 6:24pm.

