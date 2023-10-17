First Alert Forecast: trending warmer over the coming days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: After a chilly start in the 40s this morning, a pleasant afternoon is in store as sunny skies prevail overhead. High temperatures are forecast to reach the lower to middle 70s, which is still a tad below average for this time of year. It will get chilly again tonight with clear skies and calm winds in place. Expect overnight lows to bottom out in the middle 40s by morning.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures are expected to become more southerly heading into Wednesday, which will result in slightly warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will be fairly seasonable in the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. It won’t be as chilly into the overnight period with lows generally in the lower to middle 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An approaching cold front is on track to roll in across the region by late Thursday. While we could see a few showers as it passes through, the chance for rain continues to look very slim and low for central Mississippi. A slight dip in temperatures could occur in the wake of the front on Friday before we warm up to the lower 80s by this weekend.

