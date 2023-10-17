Exclusive: Judge rules against change of venue in DUI death case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County judge will not allow the aggravated DUI trial of Beth Ann White to be moved to another county, telling her attorney Tuesday that she can get a fair trial here in spite of WLBT’s investigations into her history of substance abuse.

Senior Circuit Judge Winston Kidd ruled against the change of venue motion requested weeks ago by White’s attorney, Kevin Camp, during an hours-long hearing.

White remains indicted on four counts of aggravated DUI for hitting and killing Allison Conaway and her infant son in November 2021, a crash that also seriously injured Conaway’s two daughters.

Camp claimed “speculative and inflammatory” reporting from news organizations — including WLBT — would prejudice White in the eyes of a Hinds County jury.

The motion focused primarily on WLBT’s reporting because 3 On Your Side’s Patrice Clark first uncovered White’s fifteen-year DUI history during an investigation days after her alcohol-fueled crash.

WLBT’s reporting came solely from court documents filed against White, revealing three other felony DUI convictions in her past but no jail time served for any of it.

White has been behind bars for this crime since police responded to the scene nearly two years ago, awaiting trial after her own attorney requested a continuance three separate times.

Camp also asked Judge Kidd for another continuance Tuesday, claiming the state isn’t providing him expert opinions and evidence necessary for him to prepare for trial.

Kidd did not grant the continuance. White’s trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 27.

