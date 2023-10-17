Council president, mayor in talks on extending contract with Richard’s Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A proposal to extend Jackson’s emergency trash contract past the 2025 municipal elections has sparked debate on the Jackson City Council.

Council President Aaron Banks says he and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba have had discussions behind closed doors on a proposal to “prevent another shutdown in garbage collections and to agree on a reasonable path forward.”

However, he said, “Nothing has been decided on [and] it is the aim of the city to ensure that all matters voted on are legally compliant and do not circumvent any process set forth by state law.”

Banks said regardless of the outcome of those talks, and any future council vote, he wants to ensure that residents do not have interruptions in service come next spring.

“I want to ensure that we never have to revisit having a break in service and that we have adequate pickup,” he said. “So, I am open to finding a united way to ensure that citizens never have to suffer when it comes to sanitation.”

In April, residents were without collections for more than two weeks after the council refused to award a long-term contract to Richard’s. A one-year emergency agreement was eventually approved after a public outcry.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote says current talks involve extending the existing contract until after the 2025 municipal elections.

He’s not sure the city can legally do that.

He also says doing so is bad policy.

“It’s basically, you know, the mayor gets rewarded for his inaction,” Foote said. “He’s not been doing his job in initiating an RFP... which is the normal way the state sets up for garbage contracts to be decided.”

Foote also says the mayor’s proposal to extend the contract is a sign Lumumba is willing to create another emergency to ensure Richard’s will still get the city’s business.

“He basically [is implying] that he’s trying to create an emergency so he can get his way,” Foote said. “And I think that rewards bad behavior, poor behavior, and operates outside the systems the state has set up to run city government.”

At his press conference on Monday, Lumumba wouldn’t comment on specifics of the talks but said any solution also would have to involve Richard’s.

“It’s not only the council and the mayor that have to agree. You have a firm [that] has a pending lawsuit,” he said. “And so even if we reached an agreement, if it doesn’t include how we dissolve that litigation, then the threat of residents having to directly pay an increased fee is very prominent.”

Richard’s filed suit against Jackson in April, after the council refused to award the New Orleans-based firm a long-term contract under the October 2021 RFP.

An RFP is a request for proposals. Cities issue RFPs for proposals for professional services, such as waste hauling. Once proposals are received, they are evaluated. In Jackson’s case, the top proposal is taken to the council for consideration.

The Jackson City Council refused to award a long-term contract to Richard’s on multiple occasions.

The company argues the decision was arbitrary and capricious and is asking the Hinds County Circuit Court to overturn it and award the contract.

The company also wants the city to pay for any damages sustained as a result of the council’s denial of the contract, attorney fees and court costs, and any further relief to which it may be entitled.

