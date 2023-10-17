Analysts explain why Louisiana Governor’s race isn’t good predictor of what’s to come in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Democrats are losing control of the Governor’s seat in Louisiana after this weekend’s jungle primary. We’re on your side asking what, if anything, that could signal for Mississippi’s upcoming election.

It’s just a state over, so should we expect more of the same in 22 days in Mississippi?

“A lot of reporters and pundits try to compare one state to another. Will this happen in Alabama or Georgia? How does that compare to Mississippi or Louisiana? It’s very difficult to get a real apples-to-apples comparison,” explained Republican analyst Austin Barbour.

“Just about all of the different factors, you would look at polling...money is different,” said Brandon Jones, Democratic analyst.

Analysts from both sides of the aisle agree on that. For Republicans, they’re hoping Louisiana is a reminder not to be complacent.

“In this race, Brandon Presley has been funded millions of dollars from Joe Biden and the National Democratic party. That has allowed him to build an organization that has allowed him to buy millions of dollars of television commercials,” said Barbour. “So, for Republicans in Mississippi, unless you want to go back to Democratic control ‚unless you want Joe Biden to have massive influence of our governor’s mansion...you’ve got to make sure that you are enthused.”

Democrats note that, unlike Louisiana’s race, Mississippi’s is expected to be a close one.

“Hard work is not new, but being able to boost that hard work with radio advertising, with television advertising, digital advertising, on our computers, all of that that’s part of modern campaigns,” said Jones. “We’ve seen that in full relief this time around. I think that to me is going to play a much bigger role in how people vote in November than what happened in Louisiana on Saturday.”

We asked the two campaigns for their take on the topic.

“Brandon Presley is running as his own man — and that man is northeast Mississippi hill country through and through,” said Michael Beyer, communications director for the Brandon Presley campaign. “Brandon is proud of his rural roots in Nettleton. He’s known to sing to a little bluegrass music from time to time, grew up with a single mother, and has never forgotten where he comes from, which is why he’s fighting to clean up corruption, provide healthcare to 220,000 working Mississippians and keep our hospitals open, and make sure state government works for the people, not famous celebrities and well-connected lobbyists.”

“We’re glad to see Louisianans reject the far left policies of the Democrat party,” noted Clifton Carroll, Reeves campaign communications director. “Mississippians do not want the policies of Bennie, Biden, and Brandon in Mississippi and will turn out to support Governor Reeves to continue his strong record of delivering wins for all Mississippians.”

Both sides of the aisle say turnout will be a key factor and point to Louisiana’s low turnout as a warning sign.

