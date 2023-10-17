Promote Your Business
8-year-old Seminary boy passes away after ATV crash

-(Source: Gray News)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 8-year-old Seminary boy who was injured in an ATV accident last week has passed away.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins confirmed that Bryce Humphrey passed away.

The Covington County School District also shared a statement from the family on its Facebook page.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

We previously reported that the family said Bryce was in stable condition last Wednesday. More than 100 people came out to a prayer vigil that night at the Seminary Element School.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

