Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Surfer suffers leg injury in possible shark attack at beach near San Francisco, police say

Shark
A shark attack was suspected after a surfer said something bit his leg.(NOAA | Cropped NOAA / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — A surfer suffered a leg injury in a possible shark attack off the California coast just south of San Francisco, authorities said.

Emergency responders were called Friday afternoon following reports that someone had been bitten by a shark, the Pacifica Police Department said.

They found a 52-year-old man who said he had been surfing at Linda Mar Beach “when something bit his lower leg causing injury,” said a police statement Saturday.

“The surfer was able to exit the water and call for medical assistance,” the statement said. “The victim could not see what bit his leg and could not confirm if it was a shark.”

The man, who was not identified, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. His condition wasn’t known Sunday.

The incident occurred about two weeks after a swimmer was reported missing near Point Reyes National Seashore, northwest of San Francisco Bay, after witnesses reported seeing a shark in the water. The man has yet to be found, SF Gate reported Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that it could not confirm whether the swimmer’s disappearance was related to a shark attack.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart employee stabbed in parking lot after getting off work, suspect wanted
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
One injured after being shot near campus of Jackson State University
Man shot to death on Jackson street; police ask for assistance identifying suspect
Man found shot to death on Jackson street; police ask for assistance identifying suspect
Jasmine Atkins (L), Maya Habersham (M), Desire Robinson (R)
8 arrested in connection to 11 auto burglaries in Madison County
Darrell Stewart, 53
Man in custody after victim found shot to death on Jackson street

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Ted Henifin Cooks Octoberfest Pizza
White House video of President Joe Biden's call with families of the unaccounted for Americans...
Biden talks with family members of those missing in Israel
Ahmed Rehab, left, executive director of the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic...
Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at Tioga Marine Terminal, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in...
Biden postpones trip to Colorado to discuss domestic agenda as Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies