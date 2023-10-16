Promote Your Business
School bus driver and 12 children hurt after bus overturns, officials in Virginia say

This image provided by Suffolk Fire Rescue shows a school bus that overturned, Monday, Oct. 16,...
This image provided by Suffolk Fire Rescue shows a school bus that overturned, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Suffolk, Va. Moore says the driver and children were taken to  hospitals with minor injuries. School personnel notified the parents of the students involved.(Suffolk Fire Rescue via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — A bus driver and 12 children were hurt when a school bus headed to a southeastern Virginia elementary school overturned Monday morning, officials said.

City of Suffolk spokesperson Jennifer Moore said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Cypress Chapel Road, WAVY-TV reported.

The school bus was headed to Southwestern Elementary School when the crash occurred. Images from the scene showed the bus on its side across much of the road.

The driver and children were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, Moore said. School personnel notified the parents of the students involved.

Suffolk is 19 miles southwest of Norfolk.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

