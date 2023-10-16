Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Miss. man arrested, charged with endangering someone through exposure to bodily substance

Miss. man arrested, charged with endangering someone through exposure to bodily substance
Miss. man arrested, charged with endangering someone through exposure to bodily substance(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo police arrested a man, charging him with exposing someone to HIV, Hepatitis B or Hepatitis C.

Officers took Joshua McGaughy, 36, of Pontotoc, to the Lee County jail late Tuesday morning based on a report filed this year.

Police did not share specifics on the encounter that led to McGaughy being charged.

He could get 3 to 10 years in prison and be ordered to pay up to a $10,000 fine if a jury in Lee County Circuit Court convicts him of this felony.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart employee stabbed in parking lot after getting off work, suspect wanted
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
One injured after being shot near campus of Jackson State University
Man shot to death on Jackson street; police ask for assistance identifying suspect
Man found shot to death on Jackson street; police ask for assistance identifying suspect
Jasmine Atkins (L), Maya Habersham (M), Desire Robinson (R)
8 arrested in connection to 11 auto burglaries in Madison County
Darrell Stewart, 53
Man in custody after victim found shot to death on Jackson street

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Ted Henifin Cooks Octoberfest Pizza
Elise's Monday Morning Forecast
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus