Former JPD officer pleads guilty to submitting false COVID-19 disaster loan application

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson Police officer pleaded guilty to wire fraud in connection with submitting a false COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) application.

According to court documents, Wesley Murray, Sr., 54, submitted the application to the U.S. Small Business Administration, which, in turn, awarded him $72,400 in COVID-19 relief funds.

Murray said in his application that he would use the funds for business purposes, but later admitted that he used the funds for purely personal expenses, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.

Pursuant to the terms of his plea agreement with the United States, Murray agreed to make full restitution to the SBA.

Murray is expected to be sentenced on January 10, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee, of the Southern District of Mississippi, and Acting Inspector General Stephen Ravas of the AmeriCorps Office of Inspector General made the announcement.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kimberly T. Purdie.

On May 17, 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across the government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud.

Anyone with information on alleged COVID-19 fraud can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF web complaint form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

