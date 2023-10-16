Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: turning slightly warmer ahead of chance for showers by late week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: Another cool, crisp night is on tap as winds become calm and with a clear sky overhead. Overnight low temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the lower 40s in most spots under a mostly clear sky. You will likely have to grab a light sweater or jacket to get out the door for the first few hours of the day tomorrow.

TUESDAY: Tuesday’s forecast will not only feature plenty of sunshine but also slightly warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs should top out in the lower to middle 70s, which is still a tad below normal for this time of year. Expect temperatures to dip back down to the 40s again heading into tomorrow night.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A gradual warm-up is on track to continue through the end of the week with daytime temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80-degrees. Rain chances will also remain near 0% until our next frontal system rolls in late Thursday into early Friday. While there will be a chance for some showers, coverage and rainfall amounts unfortunately don’t look too impressive as of now. This system should exit to the east by this weekend with seasonable temperatures likely in the upper 70s.

