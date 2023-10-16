First Alert Forecast: Chilly start to the week but rain returns soon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: We are off to a cooler start this morning but plenty of sunshine will stick around for this afternoon. Highs today will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s in some places with some gusty winds throughout the afternoon. Winds will calm downing throughout the evening as temperatures cool off into the middle to upper 50s. Overnight, you can expect temperatures to drop back down into the middle 40s.

Tuesday: Grab a jacket as you head out the door tomorrow as temperatures will be in the 40s to start off the morning. By mid-morning, you can expect a little bit of a warmup with temperatures in the 60s. Highs will be a bit warmer than the past few days as temperatures climb into the middle 70s. A few passing clouds stick around into the evening hours, but clear skies will continue overnight as temperatures fall back into the mid 40s.

Extended forecast: By the middle of the week, highs will be much more seasonal in the upper 70s but dry conditions will continue until Thursday. Our next front moves in late Thursday and into early Friday, bringing a chance for a few scattered showers. After the front moves through, rain chances drop off and we are back into a dry spell heading into the weekend. Tracking the tropics, we’ve got one disturbance in the Atlantic with a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical system but doesn’t pose a threat to us currently.

