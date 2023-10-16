Fall Weather Sticks Around!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A chilly start to the day across the Magnolia State! The clouds continued to break overnight, and we should see a nice, sunny day today with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Cool air from the north will continue to filter in throughout the day today, leaving things breezy at times and allowing us to cool to the upper 30s and low 40s overnight.

Starting Tuesday, conditions will be calmer but still cool for this time of year. By Wednesday we will heat up a bit more - to the mid and upper 70s, but still be feeling nice and fall-like. The wind will pick back up Thursday as another cold front and reinforcements of the cool air heads our way. This front will also bring us a chance for rain throughout the day Thursday and into the overnight hours. Rainfall totals do not look impressive at this time (sad face). We will be dry and sunny again by the weekend, with average temperatures for this time of year.

In the tropics, Sean is still fizzling out. There is still a system in the south central Atlantic that looks good for development over the next week. We will monitor this for you to see if it has any impacts at home, but for now it looks to move due west.

