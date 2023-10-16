Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Endangered person advisory issued for missing 6-year-old in Missouri

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for Blake Ryan York,...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for Blake Ryan York, a missing six-year-old girl from Pulaski County.(Missouri State Highway Patrol/KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 6-year-old in Missouri, according to state troopers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Blake Ryan York was taken from an address in Dixon, Missouri, around 6 p.m. Sunday.

York is a white female, 3 feet tall, weighs about 50 lbs., and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

York was reportedly wearing a cream-colored hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, black boots with cartoon characters, and earrings when she was taken.

Troopers say the potential suspects are Cory Ryan York, 33, and Tonya Reynolds, 48.

Cory is described as a white male, standing at 5′7″, weighing about 160 lbs., and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

Reynolds is a white female, standing at height 5′7″, weighing about 140 lbs., and has black hair with blue eyes.

Authorities say all three may be in a black sedan last seen heading eastbound towards Vichy or Rolla.

Anyone who has seen the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 573-774-6196 extension 2.

Copyright 2023 KYTV/KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy T. Hudson
Man shoots woman in chest after breaking into her Mississippi home
Jasmine Atkins (L), Maya Habersham (M), Desire Robinson (R)
8 arrested in connection to 11 auto burglaries in Madison County
Walmart employee stabbed in parking lot after getting off work, suspect wanted
Man shot to death on Jackson street; police ask for assistance identifying suspect
Man found shot to death on Jackson street; police ask for assistance identifying suspect
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train is set to begin its multistate journey.
The Holiday Express will be rolling into Meridian

Latest News

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder speaks during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media day, Wednesday,...
Iowa-DePaul women’s outdoor basketball game at Kinnick sets new attendance record
WLBT at 10p
The home where a boy was killed and a woman critically injured after they were stabbed by a man...
Man killed Muslim boy and wounded woman in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms