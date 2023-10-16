Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Disturbed set to perform in Biloxi

The metal group will make a stop in Biloxi as part of their ‘Take Back Your Life’ tour on...
The metal group will make a stop in Biloxi as part of their ‘Take Back Your Life’ tour on February 24, 2024.(Disturbed)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Coliseum announced Monday morning Disturbed will be performing at the venue in February.

The metal group will make a stop in Biloxi as part of their ‘Take Back Your Life’ tour on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Special guests include Falling In Reverse and Plush.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart employee stabbed in parking lot after getting off work, suspect wanted
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
One injured after being shot near campus of Jackson State University
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Man shot to death on Jackson street; police ask for assistance identifying suspect
Man found shot to death on Jackson street; police ask for assistance identifying suspect
Jasmine Atkins (L), Maya Habersham (M), Desire Robinson (R)
8 arrested in connection to 11 auto burglaries in Madison County

Latest News

Pine Belt chef appearing on cooking show
Pine Belt chef on new season of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen to return to Oxford in 2024 after cancelling in April
The Haitian-American singer-songwriter and dancer has sold more than 250 million singles...
Global superstar Jason Derulo headlines annual ‘Bulldog Bash’
Riley Green bringing ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour’ to Brandon Amphitheater
Riley Green bringing ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour’ to Brandon Amphitheater
Dolly performed for an audience inside Ellis Theater as crowds outside got to watch on the...
Dolly Parton plays the Ellis Theater