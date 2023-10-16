David Archie proposes reallocating $7.8 million to move Jackson Zoo

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County supervisor attempted – and failed – to claw back tens of millions of dollars in county money on Monday, including nearly $7.8 million that he wants to use to move the Jackson Zoo.

At the board’s October 16 meeting, District 2 Supervisor David Archie made several motions to pull back money that has been allocated and not spent, including $7,781,000 set aside to build a water tower in west Jackson, which he says should go to relocating the zoo to the golf course at LeFleur’s Bluff State Park.

“We’re not trying to take anything from Jackson,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is make it better for the citizens of the city, this county, as well as this state, so we can have a zoo that all of us are proud of.”

Archie also suggested the zoo should be renamed from the Jackson Zoological Park to the Hinds County Public Zoo.

“Not the city of Jackson, not the state of Mississippi... the Hinds County Zoo or Hinds County Public Zoo... everybody would be welcome,” he said. “That’s why I put the name public in there.”

The motion failed on a 2-3 vote, with Supervisors Vern Gavin, Bobby McGowan, and Credell Calhoun voting in opposition. District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham voted along with Archie in favor of the proposal.

Graham pointed to the fact the golf course is located right off I-55 and next to several other attractions, including the Mississippi Children’s Museum, and numerous restaurants.

“Given the current location and condition of the zoo, I think something needs to be done immediately,” Graham said. “And I think what Supervisor Archie has suggested makes good sense, especially since it’s in District One.”

Some, though, have questioned whether LeFleur’s Bluff is the right location.

The golf course is located next to the Pearl River and would flood during high water events. Some also question whether the nine-hole golf course has enough space for a zoo. The current zoo sits on about 50 acres.

The motion comes nearly two months after some members of the Jackson City Council floated the idea of defunding the century-old park to help make up for budget shortfalls, and as the zoo continues to struggle to attract visitors.

Ticket revenues, for instance, made up less than a tenth of its operating budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

However, after an outcry from the public, the council decided to fund the zoo for the current fiscal year but left the door open to discuss potential plans to close the facility in the future.

Talks of moving the zoo, meanwhile, have been going on for years.

In 2018, the Jackson Zoological Society announced it was studying moving the park from its West Capitol Street location to LeFleur’s Bluff in hopes of boosting attendance and revenues.

At the time, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba came out against the idea, saying it was taking another resource from the West Jackson community.

At his Monday press conference, he said he was unaware of the conversations at Monday’s board meeting but stood by his earlier statements.

See the mayor’s full press conference below.

Archie said he did not talk to the city prior to making the motion but said the city has far too many other problems that it can’t address in addition to the zoo.

“They’ve got a garbage problem. [They’ve] got a crime problem. [They’ve] got a water problem. [They’ve] got an infrastructure problem. [They’ve] got an illegal dumping problem. [They’ve] got lights that are missing all over the place,” he said. “[They’ve] got a whole lot of stuff. But I just named about six. Right? They don’t need a zoo.”

“I do not need to talk to the city about it because they’re not doing anything about it, and I’m putting my money where my mouth is,” he said. “Make it happen.”

Jackson took over the zoo in late 2019 after the Zoological Society disbanded. The park reopened the following year after the city obtained a temporary exhibitor’s license from the USDA.

Attendance has yet to rebound.

In 2003, approximately 180,000 people visited the park. Figures provided to WLBT in March showed that just 45,000 people visited the facility in 2021 and 2022 combined.

As for revenues, the park generated less than $75,000 from ticket sales for the 2022-23 fiscal year, about half of what it brought in the year before, according to Parks and Recreation figures provided to the council during this year’s budget negotiations.

Archie says that’s because of the zoo’s location and its current condition, saying it’s located in the area some people call “the shooting zone.”

Said Archie, “Why not place it where everybody can get to it in peace, and they can see it.”

Archie questioned how the county would spend another $6 million in funds it had previously allocated for water repairs in Jackson.

Supervisors voted to rescind that money after Jackson received hundreds of millions of dollars in allocations.

The funding has since been reallocated to the Russell C. Davis Planetarium ($1.5 million), Hinds County Public Works ($1.5 million), the Hinds County cyberattack ($2 million), and for projects in Hinds County District 5 ($1 million).

He said the county has received no itemized lists on how the funding would be spent by public works or the city and said supervisors should hold off on that spending until the new board takes office in January.

Archie’s motion to hold off on spending those funds died on a 2-3 vote, also with Gavin, Calhoun, and McGowan voting against it.

The same three also voted against Archie’s motion to reallocate $3 million American Rescue Plan Act dollars set aside to remodel a former military processing center on South State Street, in part, to repair the Department of Human Services Building on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

DHS closed the facility last week due to faulty plumbing and air conditioning issues, as well as a chemical smell that one DHS official described as “toxic” and “overwhelming.”

