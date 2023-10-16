Could Union Station be the next home for Eudora Welty Library?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Jackson city officials reaffirm plans to tear down the Eudora Welty Library, the future of the city’s flagship branch remains in limbo.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba again said the city and the state are planning to tear down the building at 300 N. State St., to make way for a green space for the Two Mississippi Museums.

It’s unclear when the building will come down. He said efforts have been delayed, in part, because a communications tower there must be moved.

The mayor says several providers lease space on the tower, and he doesn’t want their service to be interrupted because of the demolition.

“We need to build a new tower, relocate all of those service providers on that new tower, and that is what is holding us up,” he said.

As for a new Welty library, he says the city is looking for alternatives, including having a smaller branch at Union Station, the city’s historic train hub.

“We’re already looking to create a business incubator in Union Station, and so a smaller footprint of a library may actually serve that purpose and be consistent with that vision,” he said. “So, we’re looking at that as an alternative.”

The mayor said Welty likely won’t need as much space as its current building, in part, because libraries are no longer simply “warehouses for books.”

“They are often used by people who are seeking jobs, who are seeking to start up their own businesses that may be doing research,” he said. “Far more libraries have a larger footprint of computer space that is available to residents that use them.”

“We still love books, and we don’t want a library without books, but it won’t be as predominant of a feature we choose to move forward with.”

Several library leaders, though, question whether Union Station is an appropriate choice, in part, due to the lack of nearby parking and the large homeless population in the area.

Another potential option for the library, though, appears to be off the table.

For years, city leaders have wanted to purchase the former Jackson Municipal Library building, which is across the street from Welty.

However, Lumumba said the facility is owned by the Mississippi Baptist Convention, and they don’t want to sell it.

“It is the historic library that, you know, the Tougaloo Nine were in. There’s a placard outside of that building. And so, for many reasons, it is attractive to us,” Lumumba said.

According to the Historical Marker Database, the Tougaloo Nine, nine African-American students from Tougaloo College, did a sit-in at the library in 1961. At the time, the branch only served whites, and the students were arrested after they refused to leave.

“I don’t know at what point the city lost control of [the municipal library building], or it transitioned, or somebody purchased it. And maybe there wasn’t a purpose at the time,” Lumumba said. “But we... have reached out a number of times, and they just simply... have a different vision.”

“I don’t want anybody to villainize [the Baptist Convention] for that. They have the right to have a vision for their property,” the mayor continued. “But, if at any point, that vision is abandoned, we stand ready and we would like to purchase it.”

A note states that the Eudora Welty Library is closed until further notice. (WLBT)

Welty closed earlier this summer in the wake of rising temperatures. The air conditioner had not worked there for more than a year, and the facility was no longer habitable for patrons or employees.

The roughly 80-year-old building has suffered structural issues for years. In 2017, the branch was temporarily closed by the State Fire Marshal due to numerous code violations. The branch later reopened, but the second floor and the elevator remained off-limits to patrons.

The facility is now being used to house Welty’s books, as well as books that were moved there in recent weeks from the Richard Wright Library.

Wright, which is located on McDowell Road in South Jackson, had been closed for years due to structural issues.

Weeks ago, Jackson/Hinds Library System Executive Director Floyd Council ordered the more than 32,000 books there relocated after the branch suffered several rounds of vandalism.

Books at Richard Wright Library are wrapped in plastic prior to being relocated. The branch was vandalized again late Wednesday or early Thursday. (Floyd Council)

Lumumba said closing Welty could free up resources to help repair some of the system’s other branches.

JHLS asked the city council for additional funding for building maintenance as part of its 2023-24 budget request. However, additional dollars were not included.

“We have found money within the bond that they received to accomplish some of those repairs,” the mayor said. “I’m certainly not suggesting that any and all repairs that are needed... will be made, but eliminating the very big library that has become difficult to maintain... will be helpful.”

It was not clear what bond the mayor was referring to. Lumumba and Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne were not immediately available after hours for comment. The city is seeking a federal grant to help relocate Welty. Jackson expects to receive about $3.7 million of the $5 million it sought.

