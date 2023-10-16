Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus

By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Classes at Jackson State University have been suspended Monday after a student was killed late Sunday evening.

That student, Jaylen Burns, was shot and killed at the University Pointe Apartment Complex.

According to the university, Burns, who was an industrial technology major from Chicago, was taken to a hospital from campus after the shooting, which occurred around midnight.

Both the Jackson Police Department and Capitol Police are assisting in the investigation to apprehend the person of interest.

Additional security is on-site and students are urged to carry their JSU ID at all times.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart employee stabbed in parking lot after getting off work, suspect wanted
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
One injured after being shot near campus of Jackson State University
Man shot to death on Jackson street; police ask for assistance identifying suspect
Man found shot to death on Jackson street; police ask for assistance identifying suspect
Jasmine Atkins (L), Maya Habersham (M), Desire Robinson (R)
8 arrested in connection to 11 auto burglaries in Madison County
Darrell Stewart, 53
Man in custody after victim found shot to death on Jackson street

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Ted Henifin Cooks Octoberfest Pizza
Branchville High Senior Rock Riser joined the MUSC MeduCare flight team, who saved his life, in...
Double-lung recipient celebrates birthday, recovery with MUSC MeduCare fly-along
7-year-old in Ellisville scheduled for bone marrow transplant to battle sickle cell anemia.
7-year-old Ellisville resident to receive crucial bone marrow transplant