Brandon volleyball team makes program history with 5 seniors committed to play in college

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon volleyball team is setting its sights on the state championship once again!

The Bulldogs, led by Head Coach Kelsa Walker, are no strangers to the championship stage. The players, driven by passion and determination, have their sights set on making another appearance. However, they know it won’t be a walk in the park.

Taylor Shane Parker, an East Texas Baptist University commit, expresses the team’s high expectations, saying, “Being a team like we are, it’s an expectation for us to get as far as we usually do, but it’s not guaranteed.”

Despite the pressure, the players remain optimistic. Emma Levingston, a University of Memphis commit, believes they are equipped for success, emphasizing the importance of staying focused.

Southern Miss commit Emily Davis says, “We can’t be okay with how we are now. Every practice, every game, we have to strive to get better.”

Coach Walker acknowledges the challenges and sets the bar high, stating, “It is that gold ball standard, and it’s us competing against ourselves. I think if we just stay focused on that, the sky is the limit.”

Even so, this year will be bittersweet. It marks the last dance for the team’s senior leaders, but it’s also the first time in Brandon’s volleyball history that all five seniors are taking their volleyball talents to the collegiate level.

Coach Walker is touched by this achievement, saying, “Literally, tears come to my eyes to think how special it is to have an entire class sign. It’s absolutely unheard of, and for it to be a part of our program is just super special.”

Sophie Warren, a Pearl River commit, reflects on her journey, saying, “It feels good. Knowing that when I was younger, I worked hard to get there, and this was always my goal. It just feels good to accomplish it.”

Emma shares similar sentiments, calling it a “crazy feeling” to fulfill her goal and make history as part of this remarkable class.

While they’ll miss playing on the court side-by-side, the seniors emphasize the family atmosphere that has bound them together. “They’re all my sisters,” Taylor said.

Kallie Johnson, the first Jones College volleyball commit, says, “They’re some of my best friends. Me and Emma became friends over a thing of apple sauce, and we’ve been friends ever since.”

As the seniors prepare for their last few games as Bulldogs, their head coach hopes to instill not only a love for volleyball but also qualities that will serve them well in life.

“I want them to know that they have risen up and that they are ready to take on anything life has before them,” Walker says. “I want them to be incredible women. I want them to be incredible wives, incredible strong females. So, I want them to know that they already have all that they need, and they’re ready to go out and change the world.”

