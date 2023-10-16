7-year-old Ellisville resident to receive crucial bone marrow transplant

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Kanden Wilson was all smiles Sunday afternoon.

But that isn’t always the case.

Since birth, he’s been fighting sickle cell anemia, a blood disorder that causes red blood cells to become misshapen and break down.

“He’s screaming and crying in pain,” Wilson’s grandmother Tearbor Milsap said. “It usually starts in his back or his legs.”

Milsap said the crises happen around three to four times a year, forcing Wilson and his mother, Diamond Wilson, to spend days, or even weeks, at the hospital.

Diamond Wilson said those extended stays are not cheap.

“Bills don’t stop rolling because we’re in the hospital,” said Wilson.

After two years of waiting, Wilson said she was informed in September that her son would be receiving a bone marrow transplant, and that she would be his donor.

“I had to step down from my job because October has a month of doctor’s appointments, and I mean multiple a week, and Jackson is not around the corner for us,” Diamond Wilson said.

Kanden Wilson’s family is hopeful that he can walk away sickle cell-free after the procedure on Oct. 30.

“There is a chance that it won’t take, but we’re just believing and trusting God that it will, that he’ll be OK and he’ll be what they consider ‘normal,’” Milsap said.

Wilson said she hopes her son’s story will encourage parents to use their voices when in need.

“Sickle cell or not, advocate for your child and advocate for yourself,” said Wilson. “You can get the answers you need if you advocate or speak out.”

To assist Kanden Wilson and his family with living expenses before and after the surgery, click here.

