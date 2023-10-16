Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

7-year-old Ellisville resident to receive crucial bone marrow transplant

7-year-old in Ellisville scheduled for bone marrow transplant to battle sickle cell anemia.
7-year-old in Ellisville scheduled for bone marrow transplant to battle sickle cell anemia.(WDAM 7/Jay Harrison)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Kanden Wilson was all smiles Sunday afternoon.

But that isn’t always the case.

Since birth, he’s been fighting sickle cell anemia, a blood disorder that causes red blood cells to become misshapen and break down.

“He’s screaming and crying in pain,” Wilson’s grandmother Tearbor Milsap said. “It usually starts in his back or his legs.”

Milsap said the crises happen around three to four times a year, forcing Wilson and his mother, Diamond Wilson, to spend days, or even weeks, at the hospital.

Diamond Wilson said those extended stays are not cheap.

“Bills don’t stop rolling because we’re in the hospital,” said Wilson.

After two years of waiting, Wilson said she was informed in September that her son would be receiving a bone marrow transplant, and that she would be his donor.

“I had to step down from my job because October has a month of doctor’s appointments, and I mean multiple a week, and Jackson is not around the corner for us,” Diamond Wilson said.

Kanden Wilson’s family is hopeful that he can walk away sickle cell-free after the procedure on Oct. 30.

“There is a chance that it won’t take, but we’re just believing and trusting God that it will, that he’ll be OK and he’ll be what they consider ‘normal,’” Milsap said.

Wilson said she hopes her son’s story will encourage parents to use their voices when in need.

“Sickle cell or not, advocate for your child and advocate for yourself,” said Wilson. “You can get the answers you need if you advocate or speak out.”

To assist Kanden Wilson and his family with living expenses before and after the surgery, click here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart employee stabbed in parking lot after getting off work, suspect wanted
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
One injured after being shot near campus of Jackson State University
Man shot to death on Jackson street; police ask for assistance identifying suspect
Man found shot to death on Jackson street; police ask for assistance identifying suspect
Jasmine Atkins (L), Maya Habersham (M), Desire Robinson (R)
8 arrested in connection to 11 auto burglaries in Madison County
Darrell Stewart, 53
Man in custody after victim found shot to death on Jackson street

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Ted Henifin Cooks Octoberfest Pizza
Elise's Monday Morning Forecast
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
The family of Darrell Roberson are desperate for help in recovering their loved one from the...
‘Find his body’: Family begs for help in recovering missing river worker