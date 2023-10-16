Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

3 killed, 5 others injured after van leaves I-20 and hits tree

By WLBT Staff and Morgan Harris
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people were killed and multiple people were injured during a single-vehicle crash on I-20 on Monday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2012 Ford E350 XL was driving on the interstate near the 15-mile marker in Warren County around 4:50 a.m. when the incident occurred.

Three people were killed and five others were injured.

All of those involved were from Cottondale, Alabama.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart employee stabbed in parking lot after getting off work, suspect wanted
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
One injured after being shot near campus of Jackson State University
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Man shot to death on Jackson street; police ask for assistance identifying suspect
Man found shot to death on Jackson street; police ask for assistance identifying suspect
Jasmine Atkins (L), Maya Habersham (M), Desire Robinson (R)
8 arrested in connection to 11 auto burglaries in Madison County

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Ted Henifin Cooks Octoberfest Pizza
3 killed, 5 others injured after van leaves I-20 and hits tree
Miss. man arrested, charged with endangering someone through exposure to bodily substance
Miss. man arrested, charged with endangering someone through exposure to bodily substance