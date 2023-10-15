Promote Your Business
Solar eclipse: stunning photos from around South Mississippi

Partial solar eclipse puts on show over South Mississippi
Partial solar eclipse puts on show over South Mississippi
By Eric Jeansonne
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The celestial event of the year took place across North America on Saturday and it was visible right here in South Mississippi – at least partially.

That celestial event was an annular solar eclipse that was visible from Oregon to the Texas Gulf Coast. While South Mississippi was not in the path of the annular solar eclipse, a partial solar eclipse was still visible. At its maximum, the moon blocked out about 65-70% of the sun.

Annular eclipses occur when the moon crosses between the earth and sun, but appears smaller than the sun. This creates a ring of light, which is why they are sometimes called “ring of fire” eclipses. That was visible only along a narrow path from Oregon stretching southeast to Utah, Nevada, New Mexico and southern Texas.

Regardless, many took to social media to post their pics of the eclipse as it was happening, and many submitted their photos via the WLOX Weather App.

Caption

