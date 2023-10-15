Several events scheduled across the Jackson Metro this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fall festivities are underway all across the Jackson Metro and a few will be happening this week, as well as other events, you won’t want to miss.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18:

The Two Mississippi Museums will be giving you a football history lesson. Rick Cleveland and Neil White will present “Mississippi College Football History” as part of the History Is Lunch series.

The program will take place in the Craig H. Neilsen Auditorium of the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum at 12 p.m.

If you are not able to attend, the program will be streamed on the MDAH Facebook page and YouTube channel.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19:

The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning will hold its regular monthly meeting at 9 a.m. The meeting will be streamed however, members of the public can attend the meeting in the IHL Board Room located at 3825 Ridgewood Road in Jackson.

The Scarecrow Festival will be happening Thursday evening in the city of Madison. You and your family will find a petting zoo, food trucks, arts and crafts booths, pony rides, inflatables, and more. The event will be at Liberty Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Also happening Thursday evening is Clinton’s Olde Towne “UNCORKED” event.

The event features an after-hours drink tasting and shopping experience. Wine & non-alcoholic drinks will be served with a hor d’euvre at each store. Tickets can be bought ahead of the event for $20 and $25 the day of the event. It runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 & FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21:

Fertile Ground Beer Company will be hosting OKTOBERFEST. Friday, the doors will open at 1 p.m. where you can shop for ceramic and glass steins. In the evening, the party will start with a ceremonial tapping of the keg.

Saturday, doors will open at 10 a.m. and there will be a Kids Fun Run at 10:30 a.m. Live music, a brat-eating contest, and other festive activities will be going on all day until 9 p.m.

