Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University

One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff and Quentin Smith
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is injured after being shot in the leg on the campus of Jackson State University.

The Department of Public Safety tells 3 On Your Side that Capitol Police responded to a call around midnight regarding a person suffering from a gunshot wound on Dalton Street.

Upon arrival, the victim had non-life-threatening injuries. DPS says the person was shot in the leg.

It is not known if the victim is a student.

The identity of the person has not been released at the time. No arrests have been made at this time and a suspect has not been revealed.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy T. Hudson
Man shoots woman in chest after breaking into her Mississippi home
Jasmine Atkins (L), Maya Habersham (M), Desire Robinson (R)
8 arrested in connection to 11 auto burglaries in Madison County
Man shot to death on Jackson street; police ask for assistance identifying suspect
Man found shot to death on Jackson street; police ask for assistance identifying suspect
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train is set to begin its multistate journey.
The Holiday Express will be rolling into Meridian
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say

Latest News

Several events scheduled across the Jackson Metro this week
Several events scheduled across the Jackson Metro this week
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
4-star athlete from Hattiesburg decommits from Mississippi State football
Jackson State's line of saxophone players enter Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium prior to...
JSU’s Sonic Boom of the South to perform in national parade
Partial solar eclipse puts on show over South Mississippi
Solar eclipse: stunning photos from around South Mississippi