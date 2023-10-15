Man found shot to death on Jackson street; police ask for assistance identifying suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are asking for help identifying a suspect after a man was found shot to death Saturday evening.

According to authorities, the body of Christopher Goolsby was found lying in the middle of O’Ferrell Street, which is near West Capitol Street.

He had been shot multiple times.

Police are now asking for help identifying a suspect, releasing a photo of the man in question.

If he is seen, police ask that you not apprehend him due to the fact that he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the incident, Jackson police can be contacted at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

