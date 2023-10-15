Promote Your Business
Man in custody after victim found shot to death on Jackson street

Darrell Stewart, 53
Darrell Stewart, 53(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After an overnight search, Jackson Police has made an arrest after a man was found shot to death on a street in Jackson.

Saturday night, Christopher Goolsby was found lying in the middle of O’Ferrell Street, which is close to West Capitol Street.

He was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to JPD, 53-year-old Darrell Stewart has now been arrested and charged with the murder of Goolsby.

No other information is available at this time.

