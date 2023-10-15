First Alert Forecast: Below-average temperatures continue to start off this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Cool and windy conditions stick around this evening as temperatures start to drop into the 50s later tonight. Cloudy skies continue this evening and heading into the overnight hours as temperatures drop substantially into the low 40s to start off tomorrow morning.

Monday: We will see breezy conditions continue into your Monday with wind gusts between 15 and 20 mph. By mid-morning, temperatures will slowly warm up into the upper 50s. By Monday afternoon, highs will be in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will really begin to fall heading into the evening and overnight hours with lows in the mid to low 40s. A few clouds stick around overnight.

Extended forecast: This dry weather pattern continues into next week as temperatures start off in the upper 60s and mid 70s through the middle of the week. Our next chance for a few scattered showers comes late Thursday and into early Friday morning. Temperatures will still be pretty seasonal towards the end of the week with highs in the mid 70s and low 80s. Looking at the tropics, the wave just off the west coast of Africa now has a 80 percent of becoming a tropical system that we will continue to keep an eye on but doesn’t currently look to be a threat to us at home.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.