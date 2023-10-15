4-star athlete from Hattiesburg decommits from Mississippi State football

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A talented high school wide receiver/defensive back announced that he has committed from Zach Arnett’s Mississippi State football program.

PJ Woodland, a four-star from Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he will no longer be joining the Bulldogs.

The athlete originally committed to play for Mississippi State in June on a day that three 4-star recruits committed to continue their football careers in Starkville.

Woodland was a member of the 2024 recruiting class for MSU before decommitting on Sunday. He has offers from Ole Miss, Auburn, and LSU.

