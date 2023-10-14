First Alert Forecast: A cool and breezy weekend ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: The cold front continues moving through this morning as temperatures will be in the low 60s to start off your Saturday. Behind this cold front will be some gusty winds upwards of 25 mph, so make sure to have a light jacket or sweater as you head out the door. Lots of sunshine will stick around through the afternoon with highs only in the mid 70s. The solar eclipse will take place this afternoon with the best time to see it being around noon. Temperatures start to cool off in the overnight hours into the mid 50s.

Sunday: Sunday morning will be cool and breezy to start off the day as temperatures gradually warm up into the mid 60s throughout the morning. By the afternoon, you can expect highs to only warm up into the low 70s. Wind gusts upwards of 30 mph will be possible throughout the day and heading into the evening. Overnight temperatures will dip down into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Extended forecast: Monday will be another cooler day as high temperatures may not make it out of the upper 60s. We keep this cooler weather around throughout next week with highs int he low to mid 70s. We stay dry throughout the weekend and to start off the week. Our next weather maker won’t be around until the end of next week. Looking at the tropics, we will keep an eye on this system off the west coast of Africa with an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical system but doesn’t pose a threat to us right now.

