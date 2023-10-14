The End Zone: 13-point 3rd quarter sparks Hartfield victory over reigning state champions, rivals Jackson Prep

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The undefeated Hartfield Hawks took a short trip up Lakeland Drive to take on rivals Jackson Prep to highlight Week 9 of The End Zone’s high school football coverage.

Click here to see scores from this week’s game across Central Mississippi.

Jackson Prep vs. Hartfield

After arguably the biggest win in program history against MRA last Friday, the Hartfield Hawks may have tipped the iceberg after a thrilling second-half performance against Jackson Prep in the “Battle of Lakeland.”

Hartfield used a 13-point third quarter and held the Patriots’ offense scoreless in the second half to soar past Jackson Prep 30-17 to remain undefeated in the 2023 season.

The Patriots began the rivalry matchup by receiving the ball first, but quickly found out that the Hawks’ defense, led by four-star linebacker and Southern Miss commit Chris Jones was no joke.

After putting together what looked to be a smooth drive, Jackson Prep quarterback Parker Puckett attempted a pass downfield but was picked off by Hartfield’s Kenzy West.

The ensuing drive, the Hawks punched in a score from inside the one-yard-line to secure the first points of the game and take an early 7-0 lead. Shortly after, Puckett and the Patriots’ offense responded as defending state champions do by putting a touchdown of their own on the board to tie the game 7-7 in the first quarter.

Hartfield running back/tight end and Southern Miss commit Reed Jesiolowski made an incredible one-handed catch and scampered past would-be tacklers to retain the lead for Hartfield.

The Patriots did not back down despite having momentum flip the other way and scored a touchdown and field goal to take the lead 17-14 at halftime.

However, after the break, the Jackson Prep offense sputtered and was held scoreless by the Hawks.

Hartfield scored 16 unanswered points in the second half and knocked off the defending champs to remain undefeated in the 2023 season. It is the Hawks’ first 10-win season in their history.

MRA vs. Jackson Academy

The Patriots beat JA 42-13.

Madison St. Joseph vs. PCS

The Bruins lose a heartbreaker against PCS 40-39.

No. 7 Northwest Rankin vs. Meridian

Meridian upsets Northwest Rankin 38-31

No. 8 Brandon at No. 1 Oak Grove

The Bulldogs take down the number one ranked Oak Grove Warriors on the road 38-20.

No. 10 Pearl at Petal

Pearl takes down Petal 40-21.

Warren Central vs. Vicksburg

Warren Central beats Vicksburg 19-18 in River City Rivalry.

Tri-County Academy vs. Central Hinds

Tri-County eases past Central Hinds 28-7.

Copiah Academy vs. Simpson Academy

Copiah Academy dominates Simpson Academy 40-7.

Forest Hill vs. Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg blitzes past Forest Hill on the road 49-20.

Velma Jackson vs. Noxapater

The Falcons shut out Noxapater 62-0.

