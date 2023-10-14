Promote Your Business
8 arrested in connection to 11 auto burglaries in Madison County

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Eight people are in custody after burglarizing eleven vehicles in Madison. The incident happened on Main Street at 5:47 a.m. on October 13.

A press release says similar incidents were happening in Oxford and other areas of North Mississippi.

Investigators discovered information that led them to a woman attempting to cash fraudulent checks at banks in Pearl.

Authorities arrested 41-year-old Danelle Amber King and 42-year-old Matthew Arthur from Cleveland, Tennessee, on Highway 49 in Richland. They are being detained at the Rankin County Detention Center.

After further investigation, the Madison Police Department contacted the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department about a house in Hattiesburg.

Authorities arrested three women after surveillance was set up on the residence.

Jasmine Danielle Atkins, 30, Maya Marie Habersham, 29, and Desire Shardae Robinson, 23, are detained at the Madison County Detention Center.

According to a press release, investigators with MPD and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office located other individuals linked to the auto burglaries.

Alabama State Troopers arrested 29-year-old Raymone Marquis Davis, 27-year-old Victor Alexander Ogiste, and 28-year-old Danarious Trevon Young of Florida on Interstate 59 at the 143 exit in Trussville, Alabama.

They are detained at the Trussville Jail while extradition paperwork is being filed to have them transported back to Madison.

“The Madison Police Department expresses gratitude to the Richland Police Department, Pearl Police Department, Flowood Police Department, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, and the Alabama State Troopers for their assistance in capturing the suspects,” a press release said.

