WPD: Family still seeking teen reported missing in Waynesboro

Abdul Mohsin Mohamed, 17, was reported missing in Waynesboro earlier this year.
Abdul Mohsin Mohamed, 17, was reported missing in Waynesboro earlier this year.(Photos submitted by family)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials still are seeking the whereabouts of a 17-year-old who was reported missing in Waynesboro earlier this year.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the father of Abdul Mohsin Mohamed said he would like to put up a $10,000 reward to anyone who gives information that leads to his missing son.

The police department said those with tips can call the department at (601) 735-3192, and leave the information on the recorder. Callers also are asked to leave a callback number.

After hours and during the weekends, people can also contact dispatch at (601) 735-2323, ask to contact Lt. Don Hopkins with Waynesboro’s Police Department Criminal Investigations and leave a number with dispatch.

Mohamed was last seen on Aug. 20. He was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and black shoes.

Waynesboro police have a video of Mohamed getting into a vehicle parked in front of his family’s store.

The missing teen was last described as having shoulder-length black curly hair and a black mustache. He is around 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

The police also have placed Mohamed on the National Missing and Exploited Children’s registry.

