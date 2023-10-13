WPD: Family still seeking teen reported missing in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials still are seeking the whereabouts of a 17-year-old who was reported missing in Waynesboro earlier this year.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the father of Abdul Mohsin Mohamed said he would like to put up a $10,000 reward to anyone who gives information that leads to his missing son.

The police department said those with tips can call the department at (601) 735-3192, and leave the information on the recorder. Callers also are asked to leave a callback number.

After hours and during the weekends, people can also contact dispatch at (601) 735-2323, ask to contact Lt. Don Hopkins with Waynesboro’s Police Department Criminal Investigations and leave a number with dispatch.

Mohamed was last seen on Aug. 20. He was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and black shoes.

Waynesboro police have a video of Mohamed getting into a vehicle parked in front of his family’s store.

The missing teen was last described as having shoulder-length black curly hair and a black mustache. He is around 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

The police also have placed Mohamed on the National Missing and Exploited Children’s registry.

