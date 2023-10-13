Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Two injured after separate crashes on I-20 in Clinton

Two injured after separate crashes on I-20 in Clinton
Two injured after separate crashes on I-20 in Clinton(City of Clinton)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are injured after a pair of accidents occurred in Clinton Thursday night.

According to a release, authorities responded to both incidents on Interstate 20 around 8:20 p.m.

Officials say a silver Toyota sedan traveling east on I-20 near Exit 33 left the road and rolled before landing in the median.

Around the same time, a blue Honda SUV, also traveling along I-20, collided with the back of an 18-wheeler.

Both of the passengers involved in the separate accidents were taken to a local hospital.

Officials say their condition is unknown at this time. The identities of the two people involved have not been revealed at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunters urged to kill one more deer to reduce record population
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Four people robbed at gunpoint after leaving Mississippi casino
Four arrested in drug busts in Wilkinson County.
State authorities seize nearly 9,700 meth pills and 2,200 fentanyl pills in drug busts
Boyfriend arrested, accused of murdering girlfriend and her son
On Oct. 3, Tymeir Dial was shot and killed on East 127th Street in Cleveland. His family say...
Woman says she witnessed her son gun down his brother: ‘Turn yourself in’

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Jackson Police share safety measures ahead of JSU’s homecoming weekend
Jackson Police share safety measures ahead of JSU’s homecoming weekend
Lawmakers hear testimony related to possible public defense system reforms
Lawmakers hear testimony related to possible public defense system reforms
Winners of JSU Homecoming Stepshow Completion