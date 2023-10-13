Two injured after separate crashes on I-20 in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are injured after a pair of accidents occurred in Clinton Thursday night.

According to a release, authorities responded to both incidents on Interstate 20 around 8:20 p.m.

Officials say a silver Toyota sedan traveling east on I-20 near Exit 33 left the road and rolled before landing in the median.

Around the same time, a blue Honda SUV, also traveling along I-20, collided with the back of an 18-wheeler.

Both of the passengers involved in the separate accidents were taken to a local hospital.

Officials say their condition is unknown at this time. The identities of the two people involved have not been revealed at this time.

