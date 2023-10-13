Things To Know Friday, October 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. New garbage bins, service to bring change for some Hinds County residents

If you live in Byram, Raymond, or the rural parts of Hinds County, your garbage service will look a bit different starting in December. Unlike in the past, you won’t see any workers on the back of the trucks going around collecting the trash. Instead, it’ll be an automated trash collection, meaning there will be smart trucks that will lift and dump your trash into the bed of the truck all on its own.

2. Jackson Police share safety measures ahead of JSU’s homecoming weekend

As many prepare to enjoy the festivities for Jackson State’s homecoming, Jackson Police and other agencies are coming up with a plan to keep you safe. Excited Jackson State fans say they are confident that they are in safe hands when it comes to this weekend’s big homecoming showdown against Alabama State. “I feel like it’s secure because JPD and Capitol Police are going around and making patrols,” J.Z. Gray said. “I haven’t had any problems.”

3. Lawmakers hear testimony related to possible public defense system reforms

Some of your tax dollars go towards paying for the attorneys of defendants accused of crimes who can’t afford a private lawyer. But there’s a question of what happens next and whether there’s enough oversight to ensure it’s a fair system. The public defense system is one of those issues that you may say, why should I care? “So your son or daughter is charged with murder,” said defense attorney John Collette. “You don’t have any money. Public Defender was appointed. He’s got a murder trial on Monday, and he’s got one on Thursday. Is that what the Constitution guaranteed us? Is that fair?”

