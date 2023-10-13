Promote Your Business
Rankin County reaches settlement in wrongful death suit involving Pelahatchie man

By C.J. LeMaster and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Four years after Rankin County law enforcement shot and killed a Black man, the family has reached a settlement agreement with the sheriff’s department.

The incident happened during a standoff in Pelahatchie between officers and 31-year-old Pierre Woods inside a home on Clayton Street and Dillard Avenue in 2019.

At the time, law enforcement claimed Woods had a gun and pointed it at them when Rankin County deputies arrived at the scene.

[READ: Judge: Rankin Co. sheriff not exempt in wrongful death lawsuit involving Pelahatchie man]

The wrongful death suit that followed named Sheriff Bryan Bailey, and a federal judge ruled he could be liable for Woods’ death.

In response, the sheriff appealed that decision.

On Thursday, the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed Bailey’s appeal after a settlement had been reached.

WLBT is working to find out how much the county will have to pay.

The settlement still has to be approved in chancery court.

