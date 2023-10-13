Rankin Co. sheriff wants federal claims against him from torture case dropped, citing ‘qualified immunity’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The attorney for the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office wants federal claims dropped against Sheriff Bryan Bailey, claiming the lawman is entitled to qualified immunity in a civil suit stemming from the rape and torture of two Black men by his deputies earlier this year.

Qualified immunity protects government officials — particularly law enforcement — from being sued unless they violate “clearly established law.”

The civil suit alleges that Bailey’s failure to train or supervise his deputies led to the January torture and abuse of Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker.

Five former deputies pleaded guilty to federal and state charges stemming from that incident.

Bailey’s attorney, Jason Dare, said the sheriff isn’t alleged to have participated in any of those criminal acts or had knowledge the crime was being committed.

For Bailey to be implicated, Dare argues, he would have had to violate their constitutional rights, and that right would have had to be clearly established when the incident took place.

Jenkins’ attorneys argued some of the deputies who shot Jenkins and tortured both men had previous incidents of excessive force and were not reprimanded or retrained by Sheriff Bailey.

They point to three specific incidents: Deputy Brett McAlpin’s assault of a Pearl man in 2010, the killing of Pierre Woods during a standoff in 2019 where former Deputy Hunter Elward fired eight times, and the death of Damien Cameron after Elward tased and kneeled on the man’s back.

Dare said three cases over 14 years doesn’t equal a pattern of unconstitutional conduct.

Earlier this year, a federal judge denied Bailey qualified immunity in the Woods case, a decision upheld Thursday after the sheriff appealed the judgment to the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Jenkins’ attorney, Trent Walker, tells 3 On Your Side they disagree for the reasons laid out in their complaint, and he believes that inaction by Bailey directly contributed to the actions of his now-former deputies.

