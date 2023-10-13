Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General in Mississippi robbed at gunpoint; suspects considered armed and dangerous
Dollar General in Mississippi robbed at gunpoint; suspects considered armed and dangerous
Hunters urged to kill one more deer to reduce record population
20-year-old driver killed after running off road, hitting tree
Two injured after separate crashes on I-20 in Clinton
Two injured after separate crashes on I-20 in Clinton
Four arrested in drug busts in Wilkinson County.
State authorities seize nearly 9,700 meth pills and 2,200 fentanyl pills in drug busts

Latest News

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing
Studio 3: Learning Breath Work
Studio 3: Learning Breath Work
Studio 3: Crumbl Cookies
Studio 3: Crumbl Cookies
Angela Hannah
Studio 3: Interview with a Breast Cancer Survivor