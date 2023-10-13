Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

North Korea delivered 1,000 containers of military equipment, munitions to Russia for Ukraine war, US says

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking at the annual meeting of the Valdai...
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking at the annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.(Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
By The Associated Press and AAMER MADHANI
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said on Friday that North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia for its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Speculation about a possible North Korean plan to refill Russia’s munition stores drained in its protracted war with Ukraine flared last month, when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military sites.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the U.S. believes Kim is seeking sophisticated Russian weapons technologies in return for the munitions to boost North Korea’s nuclear program.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunters urged to kill one more deer to reduce record population
Dollar General in Mississippi robbed at gunpoint; suspects considered armed and dangerous
Dollar General in Mississippi robbed at gunpoint; suspects considered armed and dangerous
20-year-old driver killed after running off road, hitting tree
Four arrested in drug busts in Wilkinson County.
State authorities seize nearly 9,700 meth pills and 2,200 fentanyl pills in drug busts
Two injured after separate crashes on I-20 in Clinton
Two injured after separate crashes on I-20 in Clinton

Latest News

Rankin Co. sheriff wants federal claims against him from torture case dropped, citing ‘qualified immunity’
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Israeli military says it has carried out small raids into Gaza Strip
FILE - A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" sit...
Man pleads guilty to stealing ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers from Minnesota museum in 2005