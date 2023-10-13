New garbage bins, service to bring change for some Hinds County residents

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Byram, Raymond, or the rural parts of Hinds County, your garbage service will look a bit different starting in December.

Unlike in the past, you won’t see any workers on the back of the trucks going around collecting the trash.

Instead, it’ll be an automated trash collection, meaning there will be smart trucks that will lift and dump your trash into the bed of the truck all on its own.

With this, you can’t put your trash on the ground, you can’t use any other bins besides the new ones, and you can’t have loose trash sticking out of the container.

If either of these things happens, your trash will not be picked up.

The new bins being delivered to residents are bigger. They’re 96 gallons.

However, here’s what’s different, each home only gets one bin. If you need another one, you’ll have to pay a monthly fee.

“For the second container the cost is going to be $11.67 per month,” said Supervisor Vern Gavin, board president and represents District 4. “People now are using 30-to-50-gallon containers, so the concern is whether they have enough space to handle their normal usage for their garbage. They’re given twice as much as they would with these containers as they would had with their previous ones, so it should be adequate, but if you have extra garbage for that particular pickup period, obviously you’re going to have to have another means.”

County leaders went into this new contract with Waste Management back in July.

Once a week trash pickup will remain in place. The new service starts on December 4.

