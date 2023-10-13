Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

New garbage bins, service to bring change for some Hinds County residents

By Quentin Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Byram, Raymond, or the rural parts of Hinds County, your garbage service will look a bit different starting in December.

Unlike in the past, you won’t see any workers on the back of the trucks going around collecting the trash.

Instead, it’ll be an automated trash collection, meaning there will be smart trucks that will lift and dump your trash into the bed of the truck all on its own.

With this, you can’t put your trash on the ground, you can’t use any other bins besides the new ones, and you can’t have loose trash sticking out of the container.

If either of these things happens, your trash will not be picked up.

The new bins being delivered to residents are bigger. They’re 96 gallons.

However, here’s what’s different, each home only gets one bin. If you need another one, you’ll have to pay a monthly fee.

“For the second container the cost is going to be $11.67 per month,” said Supervisor Vern Gavin, board president and represents District 4. “People now are using 30-to-50-gallon containers, so the concern is whether they have enough space to handle their normal usage for their garbage. They’re given twice as much as they would with these containers as they would had with their previous ones, so it should be adequate, but if you have extra garbage for that particular pickup period, obviously you’re going to have to have another means.”

County leaders went into this new contract with Waste Management back in July.

Once a week trash pickup will remain in place. The new service starts on December 4.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunters urged to kill one more deer to reduce record population
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Four people robbed at gunpoint after leaving Mississippi casino
Four arrested in drug busts in Wilkinson County.
State authorities seize nearly 9,700 meth pills and 2,200 fentanyl pills in drug busts
Boyfriend arrested, accused of murdering girlfriend and her son
Dollar General in Mississippi robbed at gunpoint; suspects considered armed and dangerous
Dollar General in Mississippi robbed at gunpoint; suspects considered armed and dangerous

Latest News

Major businesses move their headquarters to Flora
Major businesses move their headquarters to Flora
Two injured after separate crashes on I-20 in Clinton
Two injured after separate crashes on I-20 in Clinton
Madison Central beats Murrah 35-0
Game of the Week preview: Jackson Prep vs Hartfield