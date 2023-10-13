More Sun and Warmer Temps Today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There is a chance for a little patchy fog as we head out the door this morning, then we should see clearing both on the ground and in the sky! Temperatures are starting off in the upper 50s to mid 60s today and will warm to the upper 70s to mid 80s in the afternoon. Clouds will build in again later tonight as a cold front approaches. This front could bring a few light showers during the overnight hours too as it passes.

We will have gusty winds throughout the day Saturday and Sunday as the cooler/drier air settles in behind the frontal boundary. We will also see a nice drop in temperatures! Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 70s and will drop to the upper 60s and low 70s by Sunday. That will be the story for us heading into next week too. Overnight lows will return to the 40s by Sunday night.

Rain chances stay out of the picture for us until the end of next week and into next weekend. So, for now, just enjoy the nice fall-like weather!

Sean has strengthened back to tropical storm status in the tropics. The system behind Sean has a decent chance of developing over the next week. No direct impacts to us at this time.

