Major businesses move their headquarters to Flora

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - The town of Flora is becoming a magnet for businesses, mainly because of its location and highway access. The small Madison County burg is seeing a boom in interest and revenue.

Malouf Construction’s headquarters is the newest addition to Flora’s Industrial Park.

The 36-year-old family-owned business now sits on 27 acres. Twenty offices are in the 11,000-square-foot building, with space for expansion. Beside it is the 14,000 square foot shop with room for heavy equipment.

“We’re entering the second generation now of our family business and this was kind of a central hub for us from a family perspective, but also from a business perspective this is a good central location for our operation,” said Malouf Construction Preconstruction manager George Malouf Jr.

Location was the attraction for AGUP Equipment, which is building its headquarters in downtown Flora.

The 75-year-old family-owned business operates 12 farm equipment stores in the state and four in Arkansas. A 9,000-square-foot building will house the corporate team, administrative staff, and call and central support centers.

“I’m back and forth through Flora and for several years I’ve been watching it,” said AGUP Equipment CEO Kyle Fulcher. “Just the location, access to Highway 49 and to get to Madison, to get to the Delta it works well for us as a kind of a crossroads.”

Flora Mayor Les Childress credits the Board of Aldermen, existing businesses, and the people of the town for attracting newcomers.

“I think that we’re going in the right direction. we have a really safe place here,” said Childress. “People like the way that we do things and they work with us, and that’s the encouraging part. We all work together.”

The town of just over 1,600 also welcomed Entergy’s Central Mississippi Transmission Facility and the Bayer Pollinator Habitat to the industrial park bringing in more jobs, sales, and ad valorem taxes.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.