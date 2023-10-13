Promote Your Business
Jackson Police share safety measures ahead of JSU’s homecoming weekend

By Christopher Fields
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As many prepare to enjoy the festivities for Jackson State’s homecoming, Jackson Police and other agencies are coming up with a plan to keep you safe.

Excited Jackson State fans say they are confident that they are in safe hands when it comes to this weekend’s big homecoming showdown against Alabama State.

“I feel like it’s secure because JPD and Capitol Police are going around and making patrols,” J.Z. Gray said. “I haven’t had any problems.”

Captain Mark Hodges with the Jackson Police says residents feel that way because they have had systems in place since last season and recent JSU home games to ensure safety.

This year, they plan to beef security measures up even more.

“We’ll have officers visible at this game to provide you and give you the confidence that we are providing a safe environment for you to attend the game,” Hodges said. “The traffic will be flowing at the entrance points of the stadium, which is the main entrance of Woodrow Wilson [Drive].”

Captain Hodges says Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol will be assisting JPD with traffic and safety precautions at the highly-anticipated game as well.

The Tigers will play at 2 p.m. at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

