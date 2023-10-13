Promote Your Business
The Holiday Express will be rolling into Meridian

The Christmas themed train will be at Union Station November 27th
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train is set to begin its multistate journey.
By Cara Shirley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2023 Holiday Express train is set to return. Santa Claus and his elves will be visiting 20 communities in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi.

This festive six-car train will continue its charitable tradition with The Salvation Army this year and has raised over $3.1 million in 22 years.

The Holiday Express resumes its free public stops, allowing visitors to meet Santa and explore the festively adorned train cars. Donations for the 2023 campaign are welcomed!

We can expect to see it in Meridian at Union Station on November 27th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

