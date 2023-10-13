The Holiday Express will be rolling into Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2023 Holiday Express train is set to return. Santa Claus and his elves will be visiting 20 communities in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi.

This festive six-car train will continue its charitable tradition with The Salvation Army this year and has raised over $3.1 million in 22 years.

The Holiday Express resumes its free public stops, allowing visitors to meet Santa and explore the festively adorned train cars. Donations for the 2023 campaign are welcomed!

We can expect to see it in Meridian at Union Station on November 27th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

