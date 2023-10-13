Gulfport man sentenced 20 years for deadly O’Reilly Auto Parts shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, 29-year-old Demonte Lavell Williams of Gulfport was handed the 20-year maximum sentence for manslaughter.

Williams was first found guilty following a four-day jury trial that ended on September 1. During the trial, the jury heard evidence that on June 14, 2021, Williams shot and killed Brent Jones, 27, in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts on Dedeaux Road.

Jones was the current fiancé of Williams’ children’s mother, and the two men had been arguing over social media days before the shooting. Testimony at the trial made it known both men made threats towards each other — verbally and over social media.

Eyewitness accounts from the morning of the shooting established that Williams arrived to the store after Jones; while inside the store, Jones confronted Williams about comments made over social media. He then made his way to Williams’ truck and ripped the door handle off.

“Both eyewitness testimony and the location of the gunshot wounds suffered by Mr. Jones established that Jones had his back turned to Williams when Williams exited the store and shot Jones,” said Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker, who prosecuted the case alongside ADA Jasmine Magee.

At the hearing, Williams’ criminal history was also provided, including a misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence against a former girlfriend and another incident where Williams fired a gun into the air during an argument with a prior boyfriend of his children’s mother.

When asked by the court if he had anything to say, Williams said he was “truly sorry that this situation had to happen.”

After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Christopher Schmidt stated, “This is yet another chapter in the ongoing saga of unnecessary gun violence plaguing our communities, and unfortunately, I see no end in sight.”

“We hope the jury’s verdict and the sentence handed down in this case provides a sense of justice to the family of Brent Jones and serves as a cautionary tale to others not to settle their differences with a gun,” District Attorney Crosby Parker said.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.