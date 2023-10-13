First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After reaching 82 degrees in Jackson Friday afternoon, cooler weather is around the corner. A cool front will push through during or by Saturday morning delivering cooler weather for this weekend and next week. A few showers are possible overnight and during the morning, but they won’t do much and won’t last long either. Highs this weekend are expected to run below normal in the lower to middle 70s with plenty of sunshine to go around. Fortunately, the cooler weather will stick around for much of next week, however, it will be very dry and breezy as well. This will increase fire danger. Overnight and morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s. The average high and low this time of year is 79 and 55. Sunset is 6:29pm and the sunrise is 7:03am. Don’t forget the partial solar eclipse peaks around Noon Saturday and do not look directly at it. You’ll notice the sunlight reduced about 75 percent.

