Do you recognize these men? JPD needs your help to ID them(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police need your help identifying the men in these photos.

They are suspects in multiple crimes throughout the city of Jackson, the department said.

No additional information was provided to the media about the types of crimes the men are believed to be responsible for or when they were committed.

If you know these individuals contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

