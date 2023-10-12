Wingfield senior breaks JPS single-game rushing record

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s a new name in the Jackson Public Schools record books after an impressive performance last month.

In Wingfield’s game on Sept. 22 against Forest Hill, senior Tyler Arrington rushed for 454 yards and five touchdowns, breaking the JPS single-game rushing record.

“During that game, my team was doing what they need to do, and I feel like I needed to do what I needed to do. My team was blocking for me, and I just had a good game,” Arrington said.

Arrington said he didn’t know he had broken the record until after the game when people came up to him asking about it, and was surprised when he found out he broke the record.

One person who was not surprised about Arrington’s accomplishment, however, is Falcons head coach Andrew Watson.

“He was just determined, and [the offensive linemen] were determined to make him look as good as he did,” Watson said of his offensive weapon. “He’s as good as advertised, he’s one of the best athletes to come through the city of Jackson, hands down, and one of the best athletes in the state. He’s a tri-sport athlete, and he displayed that on that night. He’s one of those special players, something similar in the mold of [former Clinton quarterback and NFL running back] Cam Akers.”

Arrington received a trophy to commemorate his accomplishment at Friday’s game against Murrah.

Watson said Arrington deserves the success he’s had as a player at Wingfield.

“He’s a loyal kid, man. This kid had plenty of opportunities, he could’ve left Wingfield and went any other place and did the same thing he did here, and he stayed down and put on for his city, because he stays in Jackson, and he wanted to put on for his city in Jackson,” Watson said.

Arrington still hasn’t committed to where he will play next year, but has received several junior college offers.

