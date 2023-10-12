Things To Know Thursday, October 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Raising awareness about the need for COVID-19 and flu vaccines during pregnancy

Tis’ the season for rolling up your sleeve and getting flu shots and now a new COVID-19 shot. Pregnancy brings a lot of joy and worries for new moms. But it also comes with a heightened risk if they get sick with COVID or the flu. The Pregnant and Protected campaign aims to get the word out that the shots are safe. “There’s been a lot of fear-mongering when it comes to the vaccine, just from people who have made that decision not to get it themselves,” said mom Ariona Whalen. Ariona Whalen tuned out the noise and got her vaccine at four months pregnant.

2. ‘Danger to the community’; Judge denies bond for accused murderer William ‘Polo’ Edwards as he awaits second trial

Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Faye Peterson has denied bond for accused murderer William “Polo” Edwards, more than a month after his murder trial ended with a hung jury. Edwards, who faces a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of 45-year-old Robert Davis, will now remain in the Rankin County Detention Center until the outcome of his second trial. Peterson summed up her denial Wednesday afternoon in two primary reasons: she believes Edwards, a former social media personality and radio host, poses a special danger to the community and a flight risk, despite “general denials” by his counsel in their argument for bond.

3. Wingfield senior breaks JPS single-game rushing record

There’s a new name in the Jackson Public Schools record books after an impressive performance last month. In Wingfield’s game on Sept. 22 against Forest Hill, senior Tyler Arrington rushed for 454 yards and five touchdowns, breaking the JPS single-game rushing record. “During that game, my team was doing what they need to do, and I feel like I needed to do what I needed to do. My team was blocking for me, and I just had a good game,” Arrington said. Arrington said he didn’t know he had broken the record until after the game when people came up to him asking about it, and was surprised when he found out he broke the record.

